Members of the Gainesville City Council are scheduled to meet this evening, Nov. 3.
Council members are slated to discuss and take possible action on a resolution authorizing Mayor Jim Goldsworthy to amend a ground lease agreement with 1st Clev-Mar for revision to a private hangar lease at Gainesville Municipal Airport, according to the meeting agenda.
After the possible vote, members of the city council are set to go into closed session to discuss attorney-client matters, the agenda shows.
City council members will then come back into open session before adjourning for the evening.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign-in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.