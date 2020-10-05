Members of the Gainesville City Council are set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Council will go into closed session to discuss real estate and consult with an attorney.
The meeting agenda shows council will consider taking action on a resolution to grant permission to allow Cooke County Emergency Services District 1 to overlap the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Council members are also slated to take action on approving a negotiated settlement agreement between Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy Corp., Mid-Tex Division about the company's 2020 rate review mechanism filing.
Members of city council are to consider purchasing one 2021 Autocar ACX64 Cab and Chassis and one Labrie Automizer Cubic Yard Body Automated Side Load for the solid waste division.
Council will then go into closed session to discuss attorney-client matters, real estate property and economic development before returning into open session, the meeting agenda shows.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.