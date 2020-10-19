Members of the Gainesville City Council are scheduled to meet this evening, Oct. 20, to possibly award a bid for transfer station construction, according to the meeting's agenda.
The agenda released Friday, Oct. 16, shows the council is also slated to take action on a resolution to approve the Cooper Addition Minor plat with variances generally located at 416 Church St. and 403 Lindsay St.
Council is slated to hold a public hearing designating a certain area as a reinvestment zone for a commercial-industrial tax abatement, as well. After the public hearing, the council is to vote on the reinvestment zone.
The city council may also approve a resolution allowing City Manager Barry Sullivan to sign an agreement with Marseal Group to review all insurance claims and complete construction if the city determines to move forward with repairs.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign-in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
