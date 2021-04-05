Members of the Gainesville City Council are slated to talk about the city’s future Tuesday, April 6.
Council members are to consider and take action on a resolution to adopt a water master plan, wastewater master plan, thoroughfare and sidewalk plan and Street Utility Maintenance Program (SUMP) master plan at their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. inside the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St., according to the meeting’s agenda.
A council workshop was recently held to discuss the plans.
Other items on the council meeting agenda include taking possible action on allowing City Manager Barry Sullivan to sign an additional services request with Sanger-based Eikon Consulting Group LLC for professional design services for the city’s transfer station, establishing a public hearing date to consider land use assumptions and Capital Improvements Plan for the city and its extraterritorial jurisdiction and to repeal the city’s 20 mph ordinance at the southwest corner of Edison Park.
Council members will also go into closed session to discuss attorney-client matters and real property, the agenda shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.