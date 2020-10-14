A Gainesville Fire-Rescue employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of racist remarks, according to department spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger.
Grimes-Sieger confirmed the internal investigation Monday, Oct. 12 — the same day the employee's administrative leave went into effect.
Grimes-Sieger would not confirm who the GF-R employee was, saying “no additional information will be released at this time.” However, she did confirm the employee remained on paid leave as of Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Grimes-Sieger said she didn't have a time frame as to how long the investigation would last “as it is handled on a case-by-case basis.”
According to the city of Gainesville's Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual, when a complaint or allegation is made that warrants an internal investigation, the city manager shall appoint an appropriate person(s) to serve as the investigator.
According to the manual, the investigator is responsible for notifying the city manager if he or she has any conflict or bias with the parties involved. The manual also notes that if the investigator is someone other than the director of human resources, the investigator should consult with the director of human resources for proper procedure in conducting an internal investigation.
“The investigator shall complete all findings and forward the final report to the city manager within thirty (30) working days after the complaint(s) or allegation(s) has been filed,” according to city policy.
