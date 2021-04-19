As early voting continues, the city of Gainesville is asking residents if they should abandon a small city property that was once designated a park.
The question, which asks voters whether the city should abandon Sesquicentennial Park to build a fire station, was unanimously approved to be included on the May 1 ballot in January by members of the city council.
The southern half of the block bounded by Clements, Broadway, Ritchey and Gribble streets was designated a city park in 2000, according to an archived Register report. Gainesville Fire-Rescue Station No. 2 is located on the other half of the block, at 200 N. Clements St. Both are located in city Ward 2.
The city's five-year plan includes rebuilding Fire Station No. 2 “just south of where it's located,” according to City Manager Barry Sullivan. Sullivan told council members at the Jan. 19 meeting that “this would allow us to use what was declared a park but was never developed as a park.”
Ward 3 Councilman Michael Hill said he saw no signage indicating the property was a city park, according to a previous Register report.
The city also has two contested races on the ballot for city council positions. One, is for the mayor’s position, which is being contested for the first time since 2009, according to City Secretary Diana Alcala.
Tommy Moore, current Ward 5 councilman and Mayor Pro Tem, is vying for Mayor Jim Goldsworthy’s seat against Angela Williams. Goldsworthy did not seek reelection.
The mayor’s seat is an at-large position. A total of 8,808 people within the city limits are registered to vote, Brandy Carr, the county’s voter registrar, previously told the Register.
In Ward 2, incumbent Brandon Eberhart is being challenged for his seat by Justin Thompson.
Eberhart was appointed in November 2019 to fill the seat vacated by former council member Steve Gordon.
There are 1,339 registered voters in Ward 2, according to Carr.
Early voting will take place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gainesville Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Extended voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and Monday, April 26.
For city residents, voting on Election Day, Saturday, May 1, will be at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
