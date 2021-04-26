Having a hard time trying to catch the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. early voting window for the city of Gainesville’s election? Then get ready. Today, Monday, April 26, voters have the opportunity to cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
There are two council races, including the first contested mayoral race since 2009, and a question about a city park on the ballot for residents to weigh in on.
The question, which asks voters whether the city should abandon Sesquicentennial Park to build a fire station, was unanimously approved to be included on the May 1 ballot in January by members of the city council.
The southern half of the block bounded by Clements, Broadway, Ritchey and Gribble streets was designated a city park in 2000. Gainesville Fire-Rescue Station No. 2 is located on the other half of the block, at 200 N. Clements St. Both are located in city Ward 2.
Station No. 2 houses Engine No. 2 and Pump No. 2, GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger said Thursday, April 22.
The city's five-year plan includes rebuilding Fire Station No. 2 “just south of where it's located,” City Manager Barry Sullivan has said.
As far as races go, Tommy Moore, current Ward 5 councilman and Mayor Pro Tem, is vying for Mayor Jim Goldsworthy’s seat against Angela Williams. Goldsworthy did not seek reelection.
The mayor’s seat is an at-large position. A total of 8,808 people within the city limits are registered to vote, according to Brandy Carr, the county’s voter registrar.
In Ward 2, incumbent Brandon Eberhart is being challenged for his seat by Justin Thompson.
Eberhart was appointed in November 2019 to fill the seat vacated by former council member Steve Gordon.
There are 1,339 registered voters in Ward 2, according to Carr.
The city also offered extended voting hours on Thursday, April 22. Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Municipal Building except for Monday when voting hours are extended. The last day to vote early is Tuesday, April 27. Voting on Election Day, Saturday, May 1, will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
