A threat of a tornado in the area could soon be sent directly to your cellphone in the same manner as an Amber Alert.
City of Gainesville Emergency Management spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger said the city has modernized its public alert system from World War II-era, air-raid sirens to a 21st-century digital alert system.
The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System sends messages to cellphones within the area of an emergency using the same network that is used for Amber Alerts. The alerts will also interrupt broadcasts on radio stations, TV channels and weather radios, officials said.
The new emergency alert system will be used during large hazmat incidents with a plume, tornado warnings, sustained winds of at least 58 mph, hail at least the size of a quarter and active flooding, according to a press release issued by Grimes-Sieger. It can also alert residents about an active shooter or any other imminent danger, officials said.
IPAWS activates the city's Code Red system to start calling and texting both residents and visitors who are in the geographic boundaries of the intended warning, as well.
Grimes-Sieger said residents can still sign up for Code Red on the city's website at https://gainesville.tx.us/418/Code-Red. However, one does not have to be signed up for Code Red to receive the IPAWS alerts. She did say that the criteria for activating an IPAWS alert are much higher — meaning “imminent life safety.”
The move from outdoor warning sirens to digital alerts is intended to do one thing: keep the public safer. The digital alerts provide a greater reach than outdoor sirens along with crucial, detailed information and instruction of what actions to take, officials said.
“Sirens are intended to be heard by people who are outdoors and within earshot of the siren,” city emergency management officials said. “At that point, they are to seek cover and further information about what’s happening. The sirens are not likely to be heard if someone is inside or if strong winds are limiting the reach of the audible warnings. They certainly will not be heard in the 42% of the city that is outside the range of the existing sirens.”
The transition to the new system will also save tax dollars, Grimes-Sieger's release indicates.
Repairing and replacing seven of the current 11 sirens will cost $154,000. Adding nine more sirens to cover the entire city will cost an additional $270,000, according to city officials. The city will also save money by eliminating the maintenance and operation of the siren system.
There is no charge for integrating IPAWS into the city's current warning system since the city already owns the software, Grimes-Sieger said.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 2, the city has not had to use its new system and Grimes-Sieger said she hopes it will stay that way for a “very long time.”
City officials said they want to spread the word about the new system and are willing to present to any civic, professional or church group while adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Grimes-Sieger can be reached by phone at 940-668-5731 or via email at tsieger@gvps.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.