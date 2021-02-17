City of Gainesville officials are asking everyone this morning, Wednesday, Feb. 17, to conserve water.
“Please avoid showers, baths, washing dishes, and flushing toilets (unless necessary),” a press release from city emergency management spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger reads.
According to the release, the City’s water system had several breaks in homes and businesses overnight Tuesday, Feb. 16. The system also had a couple of issues with equipment that is being resolved at this time.
“We are refilling water storage tanks as quickly as possible. Conserving water will allow the tanks to fill faster and bring pressure back to normal levels,” officials said.
It is recommend that people continue to leave faucets dripping to a trickle to preventfrozen pipes which could cause pipe breaks. However, city officials said they recommend people place a pot in the sink to catch the dripping water for other uses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.