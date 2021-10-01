Cooke County election officials have released the locations of polling sites for next month’s general election.
Some local voters will decide whether or not Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department to establish a tax district to fund its operations; others will vote on whether or not Gainesville Independent School District should spend $70 million to build a new middle school on the old Gainesville Junior High campus.
All voters must be registered by Monday, Oct. 4, in order to vote this year.
Indian Creek Emergency Services District
Indian Creek fire officials have lobbied the public and the Cooke County Commissioners Court for months on the issue, asserting that ICVFD can’t continue to provide effective service without a greater and more predictable source of income.
Indian Creek officials have two remaining town hall meetings scheduled ahead of the election – Friday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m. – Callisburg Elementary School, 648 FM 3164; and Saturday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m. – Weaver Ranch, Belar Farm, 8213 FM 902.
Voters in the eastern end of the county will have to go to their precincts on election day, if they don’t vote early (weekdays, Oct. 18-29) at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex in downtown Gainesville:
Precinct 7: Tabernacle Baptist Church, 305 CR 194, Gainesville;
Precinct 8: Callisburg Elementary School, 648 FM 3164, Gainesville (Woodbine);
Precinct 10: Mt. Springs Community Center, 173 Mt. Springs Lane, Valley View (Mt. Springs);
Precinct 11: Valley View Baptist Church, 504 N. Lee, Valley View;
Precinct 22: Lake Kiowa Lodge, 905 W. Kiowa Drive, Lake Kiowa.
New Gainesville Middle School
Gainesville Independent School District is host ing public meetings this month to discuss plans to finance and build a new, $70 million middle school on the grounds of the aging Gainesville Junior High.
All meetings are open to the public and will include presentations by Superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart and question and answer sessions. The meetings will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the GISD Auditorium, 1201 S. Lindsay St., every Thursday in October. For more information, visit www.gainesvilleisd.org/bond2021.
Gainesville ISD voters will have to go to these following precincts, unless they avail themselves of early voting at the courthouse annex (weekdays, Oct. 18-29):
Precincts 1, 3, 5, 31: Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., Gainesville;
Precincts 2, 30, 34, 35: First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St., Gainesville;
Precincts 4, 26, 27: Hillcrest Church of Christ, 1712 E. O’Neal St., Gainesville;
Precincts 6, 9: Callisburg Community Center, 92 McDaniel St., Whitesboro (Callisburg);
Precincts 7, 28: Tabernacle Baptist Church, 305 CR 194, Gainesville
Precinct 8: Callisburg Elementary School, 648 FM 3164, Gainesville (Woodbine);
Precinct 10: Mt. Springs Community Center, 173 Mt. Springs Lane, Valley View (Mt. Springs);
Precinct 11: Valley View Baptist Church, 504 N. Lee, Valley View;
Precincts 12, 14: Era Community Center, 102 Malone St., Era;
Precinct 15: Myra Volunteer Fire Department, 102 Malone St., Myra;
Precinct 17: Muenster VFW, 136 Ash St., Muenster;
Precinct 18: First Baptist Church, Muenster, 121 N. Pecan St., Muenster;
Precincts 19, 21: Conrad Hall, 431 Ash St., Lindsay;
Precinct 20, 27: East Side Church of Nazarene, 1415 S. Radio Hill Rd., Gainesville;
Precinct 22: Lake Kiowa Lodge, 905 W. Kiowa Drive, Lake Kiowa;
Precinct 33: Moss Lake Fire Station, 160 FM 1201 Ext., Gainesville (Moss Lake).
Constitutional amendments
There are also eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution on the Nov. 2 ballot:
Proposition 1 (HJR 143) – "The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."
Proposition 2 (HJR 99) – "The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."
Proposition 3 (SJR 27) – "The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."
Proposition 4 (SJR 47) – "The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."
Proposition 5 (HJR 165) – "The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."
Proposition 6 (SJR 19) – "The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."
Proposition 7 (HJR 125) – "The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."
Proposition 8 (SJR 35) – "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."
For more information and resources for voting in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.
