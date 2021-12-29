Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison has rolled a new protection for residents.
Property Fraud Alert is a free online subscription service offered by Harrison’s office. It watches the county records of registrants and tracks possible fraud regarding their property.
“There’s not much fraud, but we had a lot of the public ask for this,” Harrison told the county commissioners’ court Monday. “It doesn’t prevent documents being filed in your name, but you get that early warning system.”
Harrison later issued a statement elaborating on the new service. It explained that the threat of mortgage fraud and identity theft crimes continue to rise, and victims are often unaware that their homes or identity have been stolen.
“A common property fraud scenario involves a criminal filing a bogus deed making it appear that the actual owner had transferred ownership of a parcel to someone else. The criminal then takes that deed to a bank, fraudulently obtains a mortgage, and then disappears with a large amount of money. While it can happen to anyone, perpetrators of property fraud often prey on the elderly, people in long term care facilities, absentee property owners and owners who spent large parts of the year out of town,” Harrison’s statement explained.
Property Fraud Alert subscribers will be notified when the name they have submitted is used in any recording activities within the Recorder’s office. The subscriber may be notified via e-mail or telephone call.
Visit co.cooke.tx.us/page/cooke.county.clerk or call Harrison’s office at 940-668-5437 for more information.
