Buckle up. Law enforcement is out looking for seat belt violations this week.
Now through Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will participate in Click It or Ticket, an enforcement campaign to encourage people to wear their seat belt, as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), looking for drivers who are intoxicated, speeding or breaking other traffic laws, according to a news release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers will also watch for drivers not following the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law which requires motorists to move over or slow down when passing police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.
“Roads across the state are getting busier as people begin summer travel,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “With Memorial Day at the end of the month, we encourage Texans, and visitors to our state, to focus on the intent of the day — remembering those who gave their lives serving our country. Honor those sacrifices by doing your part to stay safe on the road. Buckle your seat belt, obey all traffic laws and do not drink and drive.”
During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, troopers issued more than 27,000 citations and warnings, according to the release. This includes more than 10,600 warnings and citations for speeding and more than 1,000 warnings and citations for seat belt and child safety restraint violations. DPS enforcement efforts also included 288 driving while intoxicated citations, 409 fugitive arrests and 77 felony arrests.
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said his department will not be participating in the Click it or Ticket campaign. However, there will be additional officers on patrol to monitor the increased holiday weekend traffic, he said. There will also be Marine Safety Enforcement Officers at Moss Lake.
“We recognize that there will be additional activities and traffic with the traditional Memorial Day weekend but we anticipate that this year’s events will likely be busier due to the lifting of the pandemic restrictions,” Phillips said. “ … We understand that the past year has been difficult for everyone and we are glad that things are returning to normal so people can enjoy the holiday weekend with family and friends.”
He said the department asks that everyone anticipate heavier traffic conditions and drive safely while making sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
Phillips said he also asks that anyone who is drinking alcohol make arrangements for a designated driver or lodging.
“We want everyone to have a safe weekend as we start the summer for 2021,” he said.
