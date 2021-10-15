The Aspen Institute, a national leader in the student success agenda, posits that community colleges play a critical role in workforce development.
They have a broad mission to provide academic programming and skills training to prepare students for jobs or to transfer to four-year colleges and universities. In order to access and make effective use of community colleges’ training resources, many workers — particularly those with low-incomes and family responsibilities — need services and supports that go beyond what a college typically provides.
In recent weeks, North Central Texas College conducted our 10-year reaffirmation visit through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). As a part of the thousands of pages in these reports, we are required to verify our continued commitment to our mission. The mission of NCTC is that we are dedicated to student success through institutional excellence.
This mission — likened to the 50 community colleges in Texas — may seem simple, but it is heavy work to fulfill. I know that the majority of entities that rely on state funds to support their mission never seem to believe they have enough; however, there is an overwhelming concern that the state support in appropriations for community colleges continues to diminish as a percentage of the total budget required to serve our students and as a part of the higher education funds allocated by the state.
So, what is on the horizon for community colleges? A commission.
The Texas Commission on Community College Finance will make recommendations for consideration by the 88th Texas Legislature regarding the state funding formula and funding levels for public junior colleges in Texas that would be sufficient to sustain viable junior college education and training offerings throughout the state and improve student outcomes in alignment with state postsecondary goals. The commission will examine trends and forecast data, seek stakeholder input and account for equity in student outcomes.
The commission will make recommendations based on its findings for:
• The components of state funding for public junior colleges, including contact hour funding formulas;
• The feasibility of establishing shared service agreements or inter-institutional collaborations where institutions of higher education may perform administrative services, other than direct instruction and student support services, for other institutions of higher education for a fee or other consideration.
The commission is comprised of four appointees by the Governor, three by the Lieutenant Governor, three by the Speaker of the House, one by the Texas Association of Community Colleges and one by the Board of the Community College Association of Texas Trustees.
The current funding model for community colleges is over 50 years old. I must admit, as the Chair for the Texas Community Technical Colleges Joint Formula Funding Advisory Board, I work with other members to make recommendations to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board on ways to better fund the mission, but still under the 50-year method.
North Central Texas College will celebrate our 100th anniversary as a community college in 2024.
Perhaps, by then, we will see a new model of funding that focuses on the importance of workforce education, academic transfer and development education.
Perhaps, by 2024, we will see a concentrated effort to support the mission of comprehensive community colleges.
Perhaps we will finally see the value that community colleges play in education in Texas.
Perhaps.
Dr. G. Brent Wallace joined North Central Texas College in Fall 2011 as the Vice President of Instruction/Chief Academic Officer, he has served as Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer since 2014.
