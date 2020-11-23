The county will soon have two new employees under its belt after members of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court approved their hiring Monday.
The Monday, Nov. 23, unanimous votes were to hire a new nurse for the Cooke County Jail and a new clerk for the Cooke County Clerk's office. Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement was absent.
Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said her chief deputy, Amber McCracken, has put in her resignation and her last day is Dec. 11.
Harrison told commissioners that she would like to go ahead and hire a new clerk to be able to work the Texas State Senate District 30 runoff election.
State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, will face off with Pilot Point's Shelley Luther for the SD-30 seat. Early voting begins Dec. 9. Election Day is Dec.19.
She said she hopes the new hire, who she didn't name because it wasn't official as of press time, will be able to start Dec. 7.
“She has to take a security awareness training to be able to work the elections and be able to work in our elections system,” Harrison said. “ … I was hoping Amber, since she will still be here that week, could train the new clerk in the election system that way she can help out that next week …”
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said he would like to hire a new nurse before the current nurse departs for training purposes.
Gilbert told commissioners that Lacey Stewart was given a letter from incoming Sheriff Ray Sappington that her services will no longer be needed.
Stewart has been with the jail for about five years, Gilbert said. Her last day will be Dec. 31.
Babette Booe is expected to start Dec. 7.
Cooke County Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement asked if “everyone” will be satisfied with the new nurse.
Gilbert said Sappington was consulted and approved the replacement. Sappington defeated Gilbert in the March Republican primaries and will be sworn into office Jan. 1.
The nurse oversees the care of the county's inmates. Gilbert said the jail's population averages around 150 people.
