Business owners got the green light to expand Monday morning from members of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court.
On Monday, Nov. 23, commissioners unanimously approved a special use permit by TYJ Realty to construct a 60-by-100 commercial metal building along south Interstate 35 for office/warehouse use in Valley View. Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement was absent.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley told members of the court Monday that the request did go through the planning and zoning committee and was unanimously approved there, as well. He said the area is “already zoned commercial.”
Lauri Johnson with TYJ Realty told members of the court that the new building would be 6,000 square feet with “three spaces in it.”
“We're pushing it back so it's not right on I-35,” she said.
She said Legendary Apparel, which is a business housed in an existing facility they share with others in the area, has “just exploded” and needs their own space.
Also, an RV repair business that services the Johnsons' clients at nearby Willowbend RV Park, 11921 S. I-35, wants space, too, Johnson said. Currently, that business owner lives in a rent house on the property and tries to operate from his backyard, she said.
She said the facility is similar to what her company already has, just newer construction. The new building will sit “up the hill next to the other commercial building” they own, she said.
A public hearing was held before Monday morning's vote. No one spoke for or against the SUP.
