The Cooke County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to approve opioid settlements from Endo Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and the “Big 3” wholesale distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, according to a press release from Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes. These settlements are in addition to one with Johnson & Johnson in late 2021.
Through these settlements, Cooke County stands to receive in excess of $280,000, much of which will be paid in 2022. Cooke County may also apply for grants to fight the opioid epidemic.
According to county officials, more than 15 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills were shipped to Cooke County during the years 2006-14, providing enough opioid supply for each man woman and child to have 43 pills per person per year.
