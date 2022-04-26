Changes are coming soon for the vacant lot on Main Street across from the Cooke County Library in downtown Gainesville.
The Cooke County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to approve a parking plan for the land that will have over 30 spaces slanted on the site, plus parking for motorcycles.
The court had six different plans to choose from before voting.
“I’m not a very good driver and I need the extra footage to get in and out,” said Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell and Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement agreed with Starnes.
“I don’t like the straight-in parking, I like the slant,” said Klement.
The vote authorizes the Teague, Nail and Perkins engineering firm to work with city of Gainesville officials to finish design of the new lot and prepare the project to be put out for bids.
A final price tag hasn’t been set, pending approval of the plan for the site. Work is expected to begin sometime this year, depending on how long the bidding process takes and availability of materials after that.
In other business, the court voted to limit what funding Starnes and Klements can spend for the remainder of their terms, per state law.
Klement opted not to run for reelection as Precinct 4 Commissioner, and Starnes finished third in the March GOP primary for the Judge’s chair, behind Klement and former county judge John Roane.
The latter two will compete in a runoff May 24 to determine who will run against Democrat Denny Hook for a full-term as Cooke County Judge.
Klement and Starnes may spend the rest of money budgeted to their offices for county project for this fiscal year, which ends Oct. 1. They will also control one-quarter of the budget for their offices in the FY 2023 county budget, as they will leave their respective county seats on Jan. 1 when the new Precinct 4 Commissioner and Cooke Court Judge are each sworn in.
