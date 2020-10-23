Members of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Commissioners are slated to discuss setting a date and time for a public hearing to consider a petition for allowing an election to create Cooke County Emergency Services District No. 1.
Also, the meeting's agenda shows commissioners are to host a public hearing and then discuss replatting lots 76 and 77 in Lake Kiowa. They are also to host a public hearing on reducing the speed limit on County Road 310 to 35 mph before taking possible action on it.
According to the agenda, commissioners are also to possibly approve a development plan for Lakepoint RV Resort on Farm-to-Market Road 922 in Valley View.
Among other items on Monday's agenda, commissioners are scheduled to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, consult with an attorney, deliberate on security devices or security audits and deliberate business and financial issues relating to a contract being negotiated.
Once commissioners reconvene, they will consider possible ratification of a professional services agreement with Mission Critical Partners, consider action on a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus, consider taking action on security devices or audits, as well as consider possible action regarding personnel matters, the agenda shows.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 206-462-5569 or 855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. The video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848.
Anyone wanting to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to five minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.