Multiple public hearings are on Monday's meeting agenda for the Cooke County Commissioners' Court.
When commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, they are scheduled to open public hearings on a petition requesting to close a portion of County Road 408, a request for a special use permit by TYJ Realty for construction of a 60-by-100-foot commercial metal building for office/warehouse use at Willowbend RV Park in Valley View and for replatting lots in Lake Kiowa.
After each public hearing there's an action item on the agenda to consider approval of each request, according to the meeting's agenda.
Among other items on Monday's agenda is the possible hiring of a new clerk for the Cooke County Clerk's Office and a nurse for the Cooke County Jail.
Members of the court are also to go into closed session for personnel matters, to consult with an attorney and to discuss security devices or security audits.
When the court reconvenes in to open session, commissioners are slated to deliberate and consider possible action on a Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19, deliberate and consider possible action on security devices or audits and consider possible action regarding personnel matters, according to Monday morning's meeting agenda.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 206-462-5569 or 855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. The video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848.
Anyone wanting to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to five minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
