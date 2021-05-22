Signups underway for Cooke County Library program
The very popular Art in the Stacks classes are back this summer, library officials said.
Art in the Stacks encourages children to create, learn and read about the world of art. Library staff will assist students to create and complete an art project.
The library will be offering two different classes for two different age groups.
The classes for children ages 5 – 7 years old will be held on Monday, June 14 and Monday, July 12 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
The classes for children ages 8 – 12 years old will be held on Monday, June 28 and Monday, July 26 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Each class has 10 slots available and attendees will need to sign up to attend. Class registration is underway.
“We so excited to be offering these classes this summer,” Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said in a news release. “Be sure to sign your kid(s) up as soon as possible as there are only 10 slots. Remember due to the COVID pandemic restrictions this is all that will be allowed in each class. We can’t wait to see the kids! It’s been way too long.”
Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions. The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Funding for the program is made possible by the Friends of the Cooke County Library, officials said.
Library to offer S.T.E.M. classes
The Cooke County Library will be offering “S.T.E.M.ed Up” classes again, officials said.
There are two different classes scheduled. They are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 21 and Monday, July 19.
In the classes, students will learn how science, technology, engineering and math relate to everyday life, according to a news release from the library. By using hands on activities, special topics will be covered in each class.
The class is for children ages 8 - 12 years old. The class has 10 slots and registration is underway.
Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions.
