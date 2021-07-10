Wednesday, July 14
Workforce Solutions Texoma is slated to host a job fair for PPG at its office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Workforce Solutions Texoma is at 1311 N. Grand Ave. STE 200. For additional information visit www.workintexas.com.
Saturday, July 17
The Dog Depot at Heritage Park on Denison Street is celebrating its fifth year on Saturday, July 17. From 10 a.m. to noon there will be contests such as most beautiful dog, “waggiest tail” and dog-human look alike. Organizers said there will be prizes and giveaways at the event.
