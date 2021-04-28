The community is invited to come together and take part in a National Day of Prayer event Thursday, May 6, in Gainesville.
From noon to 1 p.m. Hope Alliance, Cooke County Ministerial Alliance and other community organizations in the county are hosting an open mic outdoor Christian prayer event under a tent at Combs Coffee, 701 E. Broadway St.
Personal prayers and box lunches are available by request, according to Phil Larson of SOLUM Community Transformation Initiative.
This year’s prayer theme is: “Lord pour out your love, life and liberty,” based on 2 Corinthians 3:17, according to the National Day of Prayer website.
The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer, according to the National Day of Prayer website.
