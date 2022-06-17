Cooke County’s push to expand broadband internet coverage is picking up a bit of steam, both locally and at the state level.
The Texas Broadband Development Office announced plans Wednesday to develop grant programs and establish broadband availability maps as part of its first efforts to expand broadband accessibility by early 2023.
“We developed this plan to be useful, insightful and sound as a road map for improvement,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar stated. “This is a monumental task, and we must work together to accomplish it. Expanding broadband access will require collaboration and partnerships between local governments and private entities, across counties and among residents.”
Launched last year, the Broadband Development Office was established as part of the state’s larger effort to address lacking broadband access statewide. Lawmakers have earmarked $5 million to establish an official statewide plan for expanding access.
Since then, the American Rescue Plan Act enacted by the federal government has allocated $500.5 million to Texas for broadband expansion, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to allocate at least $100 million.
Local recommendations
Former county judge Jason Brinkley recently briefed the Commissioner’s Court on some initial recommendations from the local committee established to determine how best to expand internet access throughout Cooke County.
The committee offered the court language for an initial Request for Proposals (RFP) to send to broadband vendors to price out expansion – be it wireless, fiber or a mix of both – to various parts of the county. The idea is to see what public/private partnerships are available, determine how much public money would be needed and to get the work started, at least in part, before the rest of the counties in Texas starting queuing up for state and federal dollars earmarked for rural broadband.
County commissioners have previously indicated a willingness to use some of the $8 million in federal stimulus promised to Cooke County to facilitate broadband expansion.
Brinkley also told the court that a questionnaire will be circulated around the county this summer to solicit opinions from residents about their broadband needs.
Calling the new body “a committee of people more knowledgeable than us,” Judge Steve Starnes and his colleagues appointed Brinkley, County County Public Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence, local broadband activist Sherman Moore, James Hume, Chris Cragie and John Leidel in March to study the broadband situation and report back to the court.
Affordable access
The local committee’s mission is to come up with ways to extend broadband access to 95 percent of Cooke County, with special consideration for seniors and residents in rural areas who contend with poor cell service and a lack of private vendors willing to run service to them.
Older Texans need affordable and reliable broadband access for a host of reasons, such as communicating with medical providers via telehealth, safety, education, entertainment and to stem social isolation, said Ryan Gruenenfelder, acting state director of AARP Texas, in a statement.
“Because access to high-speed internet is vitally important to all Texans, especially the state’s 50+ population, today’s unveiling of a Texas Broadband Plan is a significant and laudable achievement,” Gruenenfelder said. “This new road map for expanding broadband access builds upon testimony from many Texans, including expert advice. It is our hope at AARP Texas that the plan serves as a strong foundation for continued and much-needed success in digitally connecting the state.”
