The Cooke County Commissioners Court will host 2022-23 budget workshops Monday through Wednesday the week of June 20.
Monday’s agenda includes funding discussions for the offices of County Clerk Pam Harrison, District Attorney John Warren, Sheriff Ray Sappington and the Cooke County Library.
Tuesday’s work will center on budgeting for the commissioners themselves, county courts, the tax assessor’s office and more.
The workshop wrap up Wednesday with discussions regarding the county’s Information Technology and Maintenance offices.
All three workshops are open to the public. They will take place at the county courthouse in downtown Gainesville. Monday’s and Wednesday’s sessions begin at 9 a.m., and Tuesday’s session starts at 9:30 a.m.
Visit https://www.co.cooke.tx.us/page/cooke.CommCourt for more information.
