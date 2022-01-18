COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, but emergency room visits may be leveling off, according to Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher
Fletcher told the Register that the number of local reported cases continues to be high; in fact, case notifications since New Year’s Day have been the highest of any coronavirus surges since the original outbreak in March 2020.
“The good news is that, regionally, ER visits for COVID seem to have reached their extremely high peak and haven’t gotten any worse for the last 10 days. Hospitalizations continue to increase, though,” Fletcher said.
This is the same pattern Fletcher reported seeing throughout the pandemic – cases climb followed a few weeks by climbing hospitalizations. He said the hope is that over the next couple of weeks the increase in hospitalizations will also start to flatten or slowly recede.
“Some good news is that, so far, those being hospitalized have rarely gotten to the point that they needed to be placed on a ventilator,” Fletcher added.
Elsewhere, some employers are contending with employees being out sick and in quarantine, as well as the continuing labor shortage that has affected retailers and other businesses for over a year now.
One convenience store near Interstate 35 and California Street is missing over three-quarters of its staff.
“We’ve got 17 employees (full- and part-time) and we’re down to just me and him,” said one employee, who asked not to be identified.
Patrick Driggers, Administrator of Pecan Tree Rehab and Healthcare Center in Gainesville, said his center is coping as best it can, just like everyone else.
“The impact that COVID has had on Pecan Tree is very similar to all other industries. Staffing proves difficult, but we’re thankful for the community in which we serve, and the staff that we have that allow us to provide quality care for the residents. We see the shortages that restaurants are having and how nearly every industry has ‘Now Hiring’ signs, but we’re doing good,” said Driggers.
North Texas Medical Center recommends that people follow the prevention tips recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/index.html.
