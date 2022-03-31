The Democratic Party of Cooke County held its election-year convention March 19 at the Gainesville Civic Center, with members calling for Texas to accept the Medicaid expansion offered through the federal Affordable Care Act and to expand rural access to broadband internet service.
Outgoing County Chair John Angus discussed the procedures for the statewide Democratic Convention set for July 14-16 in Dallas. Cooke County will send seven delegates to represent local interests.
The group discussed a resolution in support of broadband internet expansion — delegate and incoming Party Chair Sherman Moore has been appointed by the county commissioners’ court to serve on an advisory committee to explore options for broadband service. He said this issue already has broad bipartisan support and thus a resolution would not be needed at this time.
Moore is running a petition drive — connectcookecounty.com — for local residents to sign and voice their support for improving internet access for seniors and low income families. Moore also recently attended a town hall meeting in Amarillo with State Comptroller Glenn Hagan, who oversees a $600 million state fund to expand rural broadband access.
Pat Ledbetter introduced a resolution in support of Medicaid expansion in Texas. She recounted her own experience with the state’s healthcare system a few years ago when a young man with skin cancer sought her help to get treatment. She pointed out that he could only get emergency care after the cancer had eaten away half of his face and advanced beyond the point of being treatable.
Ledbetter believes his death and that of many other Texans would be avoidable with the expansion. She also noted that the COVID crisis has exposed the weakness of the existing system in Texas. The resolution passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.