The Cooke County Republican Women Club will host candidate forums at its January and February meetings, featuring state and local Republican candidates in contested races.
The Jan. 6 forum will feature the race for State House District 68 – incumbent David Spiller and challengers Mark Middleton and Craig Carter.
The second forum is Feb. 3. It will feature candidates for County Judge (John O. Roane, Leon Klement and incumbent Steve Starnes), County Court At Law (incumber John H. Morris and Lynn Switzer), County Commissioner Precinct 4 (John Metzler, Jeremy Jay Bayer and Matt P. Sicking) and Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 (Carroll L. Johnson and Bradley “Brad” Mitchell).
2022 club officers were installed at the Dec. 2 meeting. Incoming President is Margaret Carter of Valley View. Other officers are Vice President- Programs
Jennifer Jonas, Vice President-Membership Pam Dill, Vice President-Campaign Activities Pauline Lesch, Vice President-Fundraising Christi Klement, Secretary Shelby Cranfill and Treasurer/PAC Treasurer Marci Gilbert.
Follow Cooke County Republican Women on Facebook, or go to www. cookegop.com/ccrw for updates, or call Vice President-Campaign Activities Pauline Lesch, 214-212-9417.
