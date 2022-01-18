The Cooke County Library will close Wednesday through Friday for inventory.
It will reopen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 with regular hours. Curbside will be offered on these days from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Patrons can call or reserve items online, then call when they arrive at the library for pick up.
Patrons can still access eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, stream videos or listen to music at http://cookecountylibrary.org). Call 668-5530 for more information.
