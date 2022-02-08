Abigail’s Arms is asking for more help in the near term to hire extra staff and address rising demand from domestic abuse victims.
The Gainesville-based nonprofit, established in 1983 to provide free help to people trapped in violent homes, has been inundated with adults and children in need in recent years. The agency’s shelter is operating at its maximum capacity of 83, forcing staffers to reach out to other shelters across Texas and Oklahoma to place new clients.
Executive Director Ginger Johnson estimates the agency will have over 1,500 people coming in for services this year – in a county with a population of just over 41,000.
“Victims are locked in homes with abusers,” Johnson told the Cooke County Commissioners Court last month. “People aren’t coming in because they were slapped or pushed; they are coming in because they’ve had guns held to their heads.”
State officials have cut back on support for agencies like Abigail’s Arms due to falling revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic. That has curbed the support the agency can offer to people suffering in such abusive households. Caseworkers are dealing with twice their typical caseloads (20-25 at a time).
Cooke County budgets $50,000 annually for the agency out of local tax revenues. Johnson has asked the commissioners to kick in another $243,000 over the next two years from the $8 million in extra funding the county will get from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“It would help us get over the hump” while the agency looks for new grant funding, Johnson explained.
The temporary bump in funding would pay for four new staffers to help meet the current demand, as well as expand programming within Valley View, Callisburg and Gainesville school districts.
Two of those workers would be dedicated to school outreach. Abigail’s Arms has worked in recent years to recruit students who are willing to speak out against bullying and offer support to their peers.
“Our programs in schools are geared to build leaders … we have children and adults in Callisburg and Valley View who speak out against the abuse against them,” she said.
Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes endorsed Abigail’s Arms’ efforts in the schools.
“I love that we have that in our county,” Starnes said.
Precinct One Commissioner Gary Hollowell agreed with Starnes, but he told Johnson that he was concerned that the extra federal may give state officials an excuse to not restore its normal funding when state tax collections recover from COVID-19 related shortfalls.
The commissioners appeared to be in favor of the temporary help, and the move should be on the court’s agenda Feb. 14.
“I know nobody likes to grow government, but these people are citizens … it’s ARPA funds and if we have it, I suggest we trust the lady,” said Precinct Four Commissioner Leon Klement.
To learn more about Abigail’s Arms or to make a donate, visit https://abigailsarms.org/donate or call 940-665-2873.
