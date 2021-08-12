Local officials are watching the medical care capacity at NTMC and around Cooke County, as COVID-19 makes its comeback across Texas and much of the nation.
Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes hosted a conference call Tuesday to assess where things stand, according to a weekly update issued by his office.
Tom Sledge, CEO at North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville, acknowledged that the hospital’s facilities and staff are being stretched thin.
“Our resources at the hospital are being stressed, but we have managed to continue accepting and providing care for the surging patient load for now,” Sledge told Cooke County officials. “We always strive to provide exceptional, patient-centered care for our community residents regardless of their need, but the workload from the influx of COVID patients makes this a difficult challenge.”
That reassurance comes as a handful of hospitals in Texas and Oklahoma had to temporarily close their doors to new patients because coronavirus patients had swamped their available beds and treatment capacity. In fact, over 50 hospitals reported no available intensive care beds last week, according the Texas Tribune.
Sledge recommended that people who need COVID testing for non-medical reasons should visit Cooke County Medical Center or another local source providing the test, rather than visit NTMC’s Emergency Department – which is restricted to treating patients with urgent medical needs.
Testing
Many local workers are going to medical providers to get negative COVID tests to return to work. Starnes noted that the CDC does not require or recommend negative COVID tests for a return to work. Infected persons should isolate for 10 days and, as long as they are fever-free with minor symptoms improving (cough, loss of taste and smell), they are cleared to return to work.
Employers should not require sick employee to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or healthcare provider’s note to return to work. Employees with COVID-19 who have stayed home can stop home isolation and return to work when they have met one of the sets of criteria found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/general-business-faq.html
“We are all responsible for our personal medical care and should do the best we can to keep ourselves and our families healthy. Please take a look at the CDC guidance and consult your medical professional if you have questions about the best course of action for you and your family,” said Cooke County Emergency Manager Ray Fletcher. “It doesn’t matter what your ailment may be, we want to make sure that our hospitals and medical providers have the capacity to take care of you when you need it.”
Starnes thanked the participants for doing what they could to navigate this latest coronavirus surge.
“We appreciate all of the hard work by our medical professionals throughout Cooke County as we deal with a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Starnes told the participants. “We are all working together to ensure that medical capacity is available and the best way to do that is follow the CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.”
Visitor ban?
The Gainesville Daily Register has learned that Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is considering a ban on visitors from its facilities around the state of Texas. CHC leases North Texas Medical Center from the Gainesville Hospital District, the local government authority which owns the hospital. An announcement could come over the weekend.
