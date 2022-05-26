A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting early Thursday, according to Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington.
Larry Leon Wolfenbarger, 58, of Cooke County, was shot dead around 5 a.m. while Cooke and Montague County investigators, working with a Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team (SRT), were trying to serve him with arrest warrants at an address on CR 428 northeast of Muenster.
“Wolfenbarger refused to exit the residence and the SRT personnel deployed tactical resources,” stated Sappington in a late afternoon press release. “Wolfenbarger exited the residence with a firearm and refused to follow instructions while advancing towards the SRT personnel.
“A member of the SRT team discharged his duty weapon. Wolfenbarger was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jody Henry. No law enforcement personnel were injured during this incident,” Sappington stated.
According to Sappington, a female victim reported a sexual assault on May 21 that took place in a rural part of Montague County.
Cooke and Montague County criminal investigators secured two felony warrants for the arrest of The Cooke County warrant was issued for Aggravated Kidnapping and the Montague County warrant was issued for Aggravated Sexual Assault.
Editor's Note: This story has been corrected after it was initially posted with the wrong name for Cooke County Ray Sappington. We regret the error. -- Mike Eads
