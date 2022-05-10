The Cooke County Commissioners Court honored County Clerk Pam Harrison Monday for her work on behalf of county residents. Harrison worked for the Cooke County Clerk’s office for two decades prior to assuming that office over three years ago. She and her staff have been busy this year, planning for and overseeing three elections so far this year -- the March primary, Saturday’s balloting on two proposed state amendments and the Era and Callisburg bond proposals, plus the upcoming May 24 runoffs for the GOP nominations for Cooke County Judge, Precinct Four Commissioner and some state offices. “I’ve never met anyone more dedicated to her job than Pam is,” said Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes.
Cooke County commissioners honor Pam Harrison
MIKE EADS Editor
