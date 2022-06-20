The Cooke County Conservative group will host a one-year anniversary party Saturday, July 16, from from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Fold of Grand Avenue Church in Gainesville
Free lunch and cake will be served and Property Tax Rate expert Chris Woolsey will speak. Woolsey, a Corsicana city councilman says it's the rates that actually raise our taxes, not the appraisals themselves.
According to Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes, the tax rate gets issued by the Appraisal District to each county taxing entity toward the end of July. Learn how to fight for no new revenue rates.
