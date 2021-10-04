Phil and Amanda Neelley recently donated $14,000 to the North Central Texas College Foundation this semester to establish the Phil and Amanda Neelley Scholarship Fund.
This scholarship will be awarded based on the recommendations of the NCTC Scholarship Committee each semester. Preference will be given to applicants who are single mothers.
Phil currently serves as Executive Vice President of the NCTC Foundation Board. The scholarship has already been awarded for the Fall 2021 semester. Scholarship applications are open now through Oct. 15 for spring and summer.
For more information on applying for scholarships or how to establish a scholarship fund, visit scholarships.nctc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.