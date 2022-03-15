Cooke County’s spotty broadband coverage will get the attention of a new committee appointed Monday by county commissioners.
Calling the new body “a committee of people more knowledgeable than us,” Judge Steve Starnes and his colleagues appointed six volunteers to study where and how to improve wireless broadband service: former county judge Jason Brinkley, County County Public Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence, local broadband activist Sherman Moore, James Hume, Chris Cragie and John Leidel.
Starnes said the committee was purely advisory and would not be able to implement public policies – its recommendations would be submitted to the commissioners’ court
for consideration and approval.
Its mission will be to figure out how to extend broadband coverage to “95 percent” of Cooke County, Starnes said, with special consideration for seniors and residents in rural areas who contend with poor cell service and a lack of private vendors willing to run service to them.
There are several possibilities for addressing these needs, including using state broadband grants, federal stimulus dollars, public/private partnerships and/ or more.
Starnes touted the potential economic benefits of improved coverage for homes, schools and businesses, stating “This thing may pay for itself” over time.
The judge did stipulate that there won’t be a blank check, however.
“We can’t spend $5,000 to get one guy who’s out on a barge on the Red River,” Starnes said.
Johnson-Spence is the only county employee on the committee. Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell pointed out that her committee time was voluntary, and that she would not receive any overtime or expenses for the work.
In other business:
• Starnes said he expects to get final specifications next month for the Main Street parking lot plan, then put the project out for bid to contractors. The old criminal justice office property at Commerce and Pecan streets is to be cleared to make way for more parking in downtown Gainesville;
• The commissioners voted 4-0 to give the Cooke County Sheriff’s Department’s old Kenwood radios to county volunteer fire departments on a long-term lease basis. Hollowell said the old radios were analog, not digital, but they would improve and expand the various departments’ communication capabilities.
