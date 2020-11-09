“If you can wear a mask, please do … ” said Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher.
Fletcher told members of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court on Monday, Nov.9, that the county's coronavirus cases continue to climb.
“Hospitalizations are up, active cases are up,” Fletcher said while adding fatalities are also up.
The last two coronavirus-related deaths were both men in their 70s who lived in the unincorporated area of the county, according to the Cooke County Pandemic Information Page on Facebook. Through Friday, Nov. 6, there had been 11 coronavirus-related fatalities.
“I expect we will see a few more,” Fletcher said of fatal cases Monday.
He also said it's important to not underestimate the virus and encourages everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay safe. Precautions include wearing a mask, staying out of large groups and not going around others you don't know, Fletcher said.
“Be careful,” he said. “Do the best you can to take care of yourself and your family.”
Fletcher said the county is also working on a vaccine preparedness initiative to be able to help provide vaccinations whenever it becomes available.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said a coronavirus vaccine is “still in the late development stages.”
“That's going to be a slow rollout,” Brinkley said.
Through Friday, there were 108 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials. Fourteen of those cases were hospitalized.
A total of 868 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of press time Monday, there were 10,044,002 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 237,860 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 993,031 reported cases and 19,189 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.