Allen Cravens led his team to a first place finish at the eighth annual “Bring Your Own Gun” Sporting Clays Shoot sponsored by the Cooke County Republican Party on Saturday, May 1.
Competing with Cravens were Phil Bellows, Jim Lillis and Guy Sampson. The second place team, just one broken clay behind, was made up of Eddie Nicholson, Ike Pryor, Heath Lambert and John Stinnett, according to a press release from the Cooke County Republican Party.
For the first time in the history of the event, there was a tie for the Top Gun Award, the individual high scorer, officials said.
Both Cravens and Clay Knabe shot 93 out of 100 targets. A coin toss gave the 2021 Top Gun honors to Cravens.
Eleven teams competed in the event which benefits the Cooke County Republican Party, according to the release.
The shoot was held at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds. Chuck Bartush, Muenster attorney, served as event chairman and awards sponsor. Event sponsors were Gainesville Title Company, Nortex Communications, Cooke County Republican Women and State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster.
For more information and pictures, visit www.cookegop.com or contact Republican Party County Chair Chris McNamara at chair@cookegop.com or 940-665-VOTE (8683).
