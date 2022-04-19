Era, Callisburg hosting school bond meetings this week
Two local school districts are hosting public meetings to explain bond votes on the May 7 ballot.
Era Independent School District officials are hosting a meeting on their $12.7 million proposal today at 6 p.m. in the district boardroom, 108 Hargrove St. in Era.
The Callisburg Bond PAC will host one more meeting on its $28 million school bond issue Thursday at Lake Kiowa Lodge at 6:30 p.m.
Marysville Baptist marks 150 years
On Sunday, May 1, 2022, Marysville Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th Anniversary and its 96th Homecoming May 1 at 10:30 a.m.
Those traveling the farthest and eldest attendees will receive special recognition. Pastor John Brooks will bring the message, and dinner on the grounds will follow.
Marysville’s history reaches back to the late 1860s and stretches through both world wars and the Great Depression and into the new millennium.
Marysville Baptist Church continues to bring the gospel message each Sunday morning as it has for 150 years, and what began as a celebration of the payoff of the bank note for a new church building in 1926 has become a celebration of the life and history of the entire community.
Descendants of early settlers, friends, relatives, and current neighbors and residents are cordially invited to join in the church service and bring their picnic dinners to spread.
Folks are encouraged to bring their stories, photos, and memoirs.
Follow Marysville Baptist Church online on the Facebook page.
Chamber needs sponsors
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce has room for a few more teams and sponsors for its annual golf tournament.
The tournament is set for a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course on May 6.
To sponsor or sign up a team, visit https://www.jotform. com/211953622267053
The chamber also needs items for the raffle board drawing, as well as volunteers for the event. Call the chamber office at 940-665-2831 or email info@gainesvillecofc.com.
Gardening online May 9
The 2022 Texas Master Gardener State Conference will be held virtually on the Zoom format May 10-11, with a Leadership Workshop on May 9.
The Texas Master Gardener Program is a volunteer horticulture program supporting the Texas A& M AgriLife Extension Service.
Register for the conference at tx.ag/TXMGConf22 and register for the Leadership Workshop at tx.ag/TXMGLead22. The deadline for registration is April 25.
The conference cost is $65, and the Leadership Workshop is $25.
