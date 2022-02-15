The Register asked candidates for Cooke County Judge why they’re running for the office and what the county needs. John Roane, Steve Starnes and Leon Klement will vie for the Republican nomination in the March 1 primary election, while Democrat Denny Hook is running unopposed. Early voting starts Monday and runs through Feb. 25 at the county’s courthouse annex in downtown Gainesville.
NOTE: Responses have been edited due to space restrictions.
Judge is the central job in county government, which means you would be a lightning rod for citizen complaints about roads, public safety, taxes, and the like. What’s the appeal in that?
Denny Hook: I look forward to engaging with the citizens of Cooke County to help them find the help they need with the existing agencies..One of my gifts is the ability to bring people together to find a common solution.
John Roane: The County Judge is also the point of contact when things are going well. During my six years as County Judge, it seems as if I was frequently passing on compliments to county employees. I believe that’s the appeal and the reason the job was always rewarding.
Steve Starnes: Complaints may not be appealing, but they do identify opportunities for improvement, so I welcome all citizen feedback. This valuable input is needed to drive continuous improvement throughout the county as well as keep us accountable. And I do see a lot of opportunities for improvement.
With 41 years of business experience at the leadership level, an MBA, and a Six Sigma Black Belt Certification, I believe I have the necessary skills to help the court implement the changes that will make a difference for our county. By developing strategic business plans, using process analysis, value stream mapping and other business tools, we can eliminate inefficiencies and reduce cost while preparing for the growth in our county. We should manage the county government just like you would a business, with data and not emotion. As the current county judge, I am in the office every day and will listen to what our citizens have to say.
Leon Klement: It is a public servant’s job. As a commissioner, I deal with some of those same issues. For me, it’s also the love of county government and the appeal is helping provide the best possible services to all the citizens, working with the employees and finding solutions to make the County the best place for all our constituents. I’m going to continue to be a strong advocate for and be accountable to all the voters and taxpayers.
What precisely is to be gained from fixing up the Annex and moving people into the Kress Building, other than the extra parking space?
Hook: It is obvious to me that the commissioners, sheriff and district attorney are dealing with the need for extra space. I would bring those agencies together and in one meeting work out a solution that benefits each agency and the citizens of Cooke County.
Roane: I think finding extra parking for downtown Gainesville is a total myth as long as Commissioners Court attempts to put a bandaid on past courts’ mistakes. Today’s problems began with moving the tag office to the Schad and Pulte Building. Moving what was perhaps the busiest office in the county across the street — rather than to a remote location — became a (parking) problem … county business or shopping/dining, etc., became challenges. Then by moving the Valley View Justice of the Peace to Gainesville rather than finding suitable space in Valley View only exacerbated the situation.
I advised against both moves as they happened but was ignored ... Buying the Kress building was totally unnecessary. Let’s face it – there is no extra parking without moving offices out of downtown.
Starnes: The office relocations are necessary to prepare for future growth as part of our overall plan. We have outgrown some of our current spaces while others are no longer practical for their intended use. These changes will allow us to improve our services and better support our customers.
Klement: The main purpose for the Annex remodel project is to provide adequate space for early voting, have enough room for our County Clerk to properly set up and test election equipment and also to store that voting equipment. Parking spots can be in short supply around the downtown area most notably on days when juries are being selected and other busy weeks as well such as during early voting. Additionally, more parking will benefit the downtown businesses.
The Kress building was a sound business investment having a great location to the proximity of the courthouse and the price was right. Some county offices, for example, the Adult Probation, are at capacity. We know more office space to serve the public will be necessary sooner rather than later and the use of the modern, furnished Kress building will ease the pressure for more office space for the foreseeable future.
Is the jail expansion — and hiring of more correction officers and road deputies — necessary?
Roane: While it may be true that there is not an immediate need for additional jail space, there is an immediate need for additional parking in downtown Gainesville.
I believe the answer to both problems is to build an all-purpose building on the property adjacent to the jail. If you moved the two busiest offices in the county — tag office and drivers’ license — the downtown parking problem would be eliminated. A courtroom and offices such as Justice of the Peace 1 could be used for many purposes. JP 2 could reside there until moved to Valley View. A visiting judge or even another district judge in the future could alleviate the backlogs, if they exist ...
... The jail expansion would be necessary with new population and more Sheriff’s Office personnel. Yes, the Sheriff’s Office needs more road deputies, but also an investigator and more jail personnel as it expands. So, a new building can solve a number of current and future problems. The county could provide excellent services to the public with ample parking.
Starnes: Sheriff Sappington is working with the Texas Jail Commission on a jail assessment. Once we have that report, we will be able to determine by when and by how much we will need to expand. The need for additional officers and EMS staff to accommodate our growth will be assessed at that time as well.
Klement: It all depends on how fast the county grows. The jail expansion is a subject that needs to be planned for and researched years in advance. A project that large would probably require a bond election. The Sheriff is in charge of the jail operation and those employees and his deputies. He is the official who is responsible for keeping the Commissioners’ Court informed as to when the time comes to begin planning for expansion. Of course in the interest of first rate public safety, I would be happy to listen to a proposal if he can show us the need for more road deputies.
The district attorney has told the Register that he and his deputies often have over 250 cases each outstanding in the district court. Are there improvements to the county’s criminal justice system that could help the district attorney with these backlogs?
Roane: Much of the answer to this question is in the previous answer. I mentioned an all-purpose building on county property adjacent to the current jail. A courtroom in that building could be used for many purposes, If backlogs exist, a visiting judge could help alleviate that problem. Keep in mind, if backlogs currently exist, they are the result of the courts being shut down due to the pandemic. Also, keep in mind that the District Court conducts civil hearings as part of the District Judge’s responsibilities.
Starnes: The Sheriff has recently updated the operating system in the Sheriff’s office that will help to process cases faster. We are always available to assist our district attorney office in any way we can. The state could add another district court should the volume warrant. With the relocations of offices, we are adding a new Justice of the Peace courtroom on the second floor of the Annex that would allow us to accommodate another district court downstairs if necessary.
Klement: The County Judge, nor the Commissioners Court, have the authority to tell the District Attorney what improvements should be made to the criminal justice systems in the county. The county judge could facilitate dialog between all parties involved and help identify issues to discuss possible solutions.
Does Cooke County need stricter standards for developers?
Roane: They absolutely do. The county may eventually be asked to maintain these roads and should, at least, begin with something they can work with.
Starnes: Our subdivision regulations are written to protect the buyers rather than the developers. We periodically update these when necessary. Our top priority with the new growth is to ensure our citizens and their needs come first. Each commissioner has to approve acceptance of new roads.
Hook: Cooke County does need standards for developers who meet the minimum requirements for quality roads. These requirements should be made clear and all of them be made clear for the developers before they begin their building.
Klement: It definitely needs reviewing and updating due to our housing expansion. I will make it a top priority as County Judge to tighten up the regulations on the subdivision requirements, seeking information from both those in the industry and those who have had success with the standards they enforce.
The court has discussed adding a weigh station on Interstate 35. What are the pros and cons of doing that?
Roane: I believe the County should use caution and check with other counties before we decide finally. From a safety standpoint a weigh station could help get some of the dangerous carriers off the road. But, once again, we should check around and see if they provide the income that they are advertised to do.
Starnes: The weigh station will certainly make our roads safer for our families. In addition to weight violations, the weigh station will also check for safety issues like brakes and lights. We don’t want overloaded trucks with bad brakes on our roads. Also, it will decrease road damage caused by overweight trucks which is a leading cause of potholes. And, the weigh station will be another revenue stream to help offset the cost of repairs caused by overweight trucks.
Hook: A way station inside Cooke County on Highway 35 could be a wonderful revenue source. Of course it would be a matter of assessing the cost of building the weigh station and the cost of building it.
Klement: Pros: A possible increase in public road safety and the county would collect fines and fees.
Cons: I have not seen any solid cost estimates or building plans, which makes it impossible to budget for. We need much more information before we sign a letter of commitment.
What are the county’s biggest capital improvement needs?
Roane: I think that adding the all-.purpose building on county property adjacent to the jail should be the next major capital improvement project to be undertaken by the county. Such a building could take care of immediate needs in downtown Gainesville, help solve the DA’s problem and be ready for future jail expansion. There is, however, other property that could serve the county’s needs and get our traffic off of the square.
Starnes: If the Texas Jail Commission recommends expansion, then that will be the first priority for the county. The next issue that we need to address is broadband. We need a broadband infrastructure that will support our entire county with reliable, affordable services with speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second. This would allow more students to access classes remotely, patients to access tele-medicine, support work from home initiatives and the growth of commerce.
Hook: The biggest needs can only be determined after county and city agencies meet to prioritize their needs.
Klement: The possible jail expansion, and also preparing and maintaining proper road infrastructure to handle the increase in growth we are experiencing.
What can the county judge do to move folks off dial-up access and onto the same high-speed service available in Gainesville and elsewhere?
Starnes: Broadband internet is a top priority for me as we are seriously underserved as a county. We have fair coverage, but poor upload and download speeds. We have several local providers preparing proposals that will be presented to the court in late February. I have been in touch with Representative Spiller, Senator Cruz’s office and the Texas Broadband Development Office to try and secure State and Federal funds. However, I would support using a portion of our ARPA funds for this initiative.
Hook: The county judge should work hand in hand with the county commissioners to take advantage of the millions of dollars that will be available from the federal infrastructure bill. A needs assessment will be necessary to determine where the money needs to be spent.
Klement: The Judge could mediate for the citizens with local providers and certainly approach and work with the Legislature to influence their decisions on the need of more funding for the projects.
What specifically would you like to see out of the Legislature when it meets again next year?
Roane: I think we need to continue to get assistance with broadband. It seems every state official who is trying to get reelected cites broadband as a major need.
Starnes: A ban on unfunded mandates. The state far too often passes legislation that the county is required to fund. This is unfair to our taxpayers. And ultimately, we pay for services or projects we did not request or need. If the state wants something done, they should have to find a revenue source to fund these initiatives rather than pass the expense back to the counties.
Hook: I would like to see the Legislature focus less on political power and have a more robust desire to help the people in the state.
Klement: Property tax reform and no more unfunded mandates. They’ve done the work on voter integrity and other issues facing small counties.
