The Cooke County Library works constantly to create kids’ programming.
That effort continued recently with S.T.E.M.ed Up, a class for children ages 6-12 to help them gain curiosity and learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
“We have S.T.E.M.ed Up every other month, once a month, and on the alternating months we have Art in the Stacks,” explained Kimberly Reiter, the children’s coordinator at the library. “In February we will have Art in the Stacks and then in March we will have the S.T.E.M.ed up.”
The January event theme was Marble Mazes, where kids worked together to make mazes out of legos and straws for them to send marbles through, as well as solving puzzles to get marbles through a gravity maze.
“I try to do different things each month; last time we did 3D pens, and it was Christmastime so they made little 3D ornaments,” said Reiter. “We have quite a few hands-on S.T.E.M. activities that help with coding or other skills, or sometimes I come up with a different sort of thing.”
Along with the monthly S.T.E.M.ed Up and Art in the Stacks, the library also hosts children’s classes for children up to five years old.
“Tuesdays at 10:30 in the morning, we have children’s storytime class for the little bitty guys,” said Reiter. “Also, once a month I’ll go read at Chick-fil-a.”
Plans are already being made for more programs this summer.
“This [S.T.E.M.ed Up] will be maybe once a week or twice a month,” explained Reiter. “And those will be more in the mornings when they’re out of school anyway.”
Next month’s Art in the Stacks will be February 28. Kids do have to sign up ahead of time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.