Starting Tuesday, the Cooke County Library will increase operating hours.
The library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville, will now be open at 8:30 a.m. on all weekdays but Tuesday and Saturday. This increase will make the library’s weekly hours as follows:
Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.;
Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.;
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.;
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.;
Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.;
Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Call the library at 940-668-5530 or visit cookecountylibrary.org for more information.
