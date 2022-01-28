Starting Tuesday, the Cooke County Library will increase operating hours.

The library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville, will now be open at 8:30 a.m. on all weekdays but Tuesday and Saturday. This increase will make the library’s weekly hours as follows:

Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.;

Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.;

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.;

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.;

Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.;

Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Call the library at 940-668-5530 or visit cookecountylibrary.org for more information.

