Locals were bracing for a big winter blast Monday, nearly a year to the day after another storm froze and shut down Cooke County and most of the rest of Texas.
The spring-like weather of the last few days will give way Tuesday night to rain, then plunging temperatures and the likelihood of ice and snow Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop from the mid-60s Tuesday down to single digits by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The exact form and amount of precipitation is yet to be determined, but county officials have their eyes fixed firmly on the skies.
“We’re in kind of in a wait and see mode now,” said Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes, who added that Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher is giving Starnes and other county officials updates every two hours on developments.
Some public events had been cancelled as lunchtime Monday, including Thursday's county election forum hosted the Republican Women's Club (see related story).
‘… Icing may develop’
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking the makings of a large winter storm which is forecast to spread a plowable snow and significant icing from the central and southern Rockies to parts of the Northeast this week.
“Depending on the exact track of the storm, an extended zone of icing may develop from central Texas extending through the Ohio Valley. Areas like Dallas, Little Rock and Indianapolis could be under a significant ice threat around the middle of this week,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer said.
Winter and spring will be duking it out across the middle of the nation right around the time Punxsutawney Phil makes his highly anticipated forecast on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day.
2,000 miles
The clash of seasons will commence as a fresh wave of Arctic air dives southward into the northern Plains and warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico surges northward.
The snow and ice could extend along an approximate 2,000-mile-long swath of the country It is expected to break out as early as Tuesday night from Colorado and New Mexico to Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. By Wednesday night, the storm is expected to spread farther south and east into Texas, Arkansas, and part of the lower Ohio Valley.
