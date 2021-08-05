Ashley Smith Thomas, founder and CEO of Freedom’s Fund USA, is schedule to be the guest speaker when the Cooke County Republican Women meet Thursday evening.
Thomas will discuss strategies used by the left to gain control and how grassroots conservatives can defend their communities against socialism and other leftist ideologies, according to a news release from the CCRW.
Thomas started her career at media outlet TheBlaze. In 2016, she moved on to manage a project to rescue and resettle persecuted Christians and religious minorities targeted by ISIS. Thomas and her team rescued more than 1,000 families and resettled them to host countries, according to the release.
Her next assignment involved developing resettlement opportunities for recovered victims targeted by a terrorist organization in Africa. In 2019, she founded Freedom’s Fund USA to continue her work to protect freedom and national security, officials said.
A graduate of Oral Roberts University, Thomas received her Juris Masters in International Law from Liberty University School of Law, the release states. She has earned professional certificates in Project Management and U.S. Intelligence Analysis from Southern Methodist University.
Thomas has briefed and continues to brief panels within the intelligence community, is an Academy Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, and is a Political Strategist for Fox Radio.
The CCRW meeting will be held at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church in Gainesville.
Republican women and men are invited to attend the free event, officials said.
For more information, contact Vice President of Programs Tiffany Lester at 940-641-1107 or jtlester@ntin.net. One can also reach out to CCRW President Kerri Kingsbery at 214-681-9916 or kerri@kingsbery.com.
