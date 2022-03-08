Outdoor burning is banned in Cooke County for the next three months, or until conditions improve and the commissioners’ court decides to rescind the ban.
The court met briefly Monday to unanimously approve the ban order, which reads, in part: “… all outdoor burning is banned in the unincorporated area of Cooke County for 90 days from the date of the adoption of this Order, unless the ban is terminated earlier based on a determination made by this Court.”
Each of the commissioners reported hearing from constituents and volunteer fire chiefs around the county who all pushed for a ban, citing the dried out grass covering much of the county.
“The dead grass that’s there is like gasoline, and it’s going to get down to 19 or 20 again this week and that just sucks the water out of everything,” said Precinct Four Commissioner Leon Klement.
Once temperatures warm up for good and spring rains turn grasses green again, there won’t be any problem with calling another commissioners’ meeting to rescind the order, according to Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell.
“If we get moisture and we if we continue to get heat, we know the grass will come one,” said Hollowell.
Ray Fletcher, who serves as Cooke County’s Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator, didn’t sound over alarmed by current conditions, but he did state the need for county residents to use good sense when thinking about outdoor burns.
“I feel we’re generally in our typical spring conditions for this time of year,” Fletcher said to commissioners. “We know that dormant grass out there, but we do have soil moisture. So, on those dramatically dry days that we may have when the humidity is going to be very low in the winter, then people shouldn’t burn. That’s common sense and – unfortunately – it’s an overused term and under practiced.”
Fletcher urged residents to not burn anything in windy conditions or near existing structures. Fires must not be left unattended and there needs be water on hand.
Do's and Don'ts
This order does not ban outdoor cooking, with the following restrictions: cooking devices should be propane, natural gas, wood or charcoal and have complete and full enclosures; the devices should be clear of vegetation and combustible materials by at least 10 feet; and a fire extinguisher or water hose attached to a constant water supply needs to be immediately available.
Firefighter training, prescribed burns and planting and/or harvest is also allowed.
Welding is permitted, provided there are no windy conditions, there is a minimum of 100 gallons of water available to be sprayed on any fires, that it is outside a 25-foot radius from combustible materials or vegetation and the site is observed closely until 30 minutes after the work is complete.
