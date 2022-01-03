Adelaide Mae Perry was the first newborn of 2022 in Cooke County, born Monday at North Texas Medical Center at 7:34 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz., and was 20 inches in length, according to hospital officials.
Adelaide's parents are Ravyn Hainey and Holden Perry, both of Gainesville. She has one older sister, Roselynn, 7.
Dr. Molly Isola, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at NTMC, delivered Adelaide with help from colleagues Dr. Zaira Jorai-Khan and Midwife Kathy Ellis.
For the parents, having the first baby born in Cooke County in 2022 is special.
“I feel like she’s a foreshadow of our greatest year to come,” said Hainey. “A lot of good changes happened at the end of 2021, so starting a new year off with little Ady Mae is really special.”
North Texas Medical Center showered the family with pink gifts from the NTMC Gift Shop and newborn necessities to take home in honor of the hospital’s first newborn of the year.
The women’s health team is currently accepting new patients at the NTMC Health Clinic. For an appointment, call 940-612-8750. The clinic accepts most insurances.
