Adelaide Mae Perry was the first newborn of 2022 in Cooke County, born Monday at North Texas Medical Center at 7:34 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz., and was 20 inches in length. Adelaid is seen here with parents Ravyn Hainey and Holden Perry, both of Gainesville. She has one older sister, Roselynn, 7.