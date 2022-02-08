Cooke County weathered Winter Storm Landon just fine, as the ice and sleet that blew in late Wednesday and early Thursday disappeared quickly over the weekend.
No significant power outages were reported locally and public safety agencies reported a much quieter experience than the February 2021 that shut down Cooke County and much of Texas for a week.
“In fact, I’d say this weekend was slower than normal,” Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips told the Register Monday.
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher reported much the same for the rest of county’s fire and public safety services.
“Pleasantly quiet on all fronts – no significant issues,” Fletcher said.
That’s not to say there wasn’t any action for local police and firefighters. Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said his dispatchers were busy Thursday and Friday mornings, routing volunteers and state police to several slideoffs and minor fender benders on Farm-to-Market roads covered with ice.
“It was busy, but fortunately it was not longlasting like last year,” Sappington said.
The sleet and snow blew into north Texas overnight Wednesday and persisted through earlyThursday, with steadily falling temperatures. The precipitation ended late in the afternoon, as TxDOT road crews made progress in clearing U.S. 82 and Interstate 35.
Roads began to clear early Friday, thanks to sunny conditions temperatures rising into the mid-30s. Road crews were mostly done with I-35 and U.S. 82 in Cooke County by midday Friday and able to move on to dozens of secondary roads. Local schools remained closed, however, and several high school athletic events were postponed.
Temperatures fell back into the single digits overnight Friday into Saturday, with some refreezing of roads and black ice in spots; however, the sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s by midday Saturday melted off much of the snow and ice covering local roads.
There were three deaths and at least 49 serious injuries on statewide between Wednesday and Saturday. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw confirmed the numbers during a winter storm briefing Friday. He added that troopers responded to more than 400 crashes since the storm started and at least one trooper as well as first responders have been rear ended.
Power grid OK
Winter Storm Landon was the first major test to the state’s electric grid, which nearly collapsed during the February 2021 winter storm.
Officials reported pockets of power outages in the thousands as the storm swept through Thursday night and into Friday, not the widespread power loss that left millions in the dark in 2021.
Abbott said the state hit a peak demand Friday morning requiring 69,000 megawatts of electricity. He added that at peak generation, the state had more than 86,000 MW of power available to serve demand. During the peak of Winter Storm Uri, demand hit 76,000 MW of power.
Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Brad Jones added that ERCOT has had no confirmed equipment outages related to weather.
And Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick said that fluctuations in natural gas production were brief but expected, and facilities kept up with demand.
“Pipelines report that the line pack of natural gas remains stable as planned underground storage draw continues to offset any production variances and increased demand,” Craddick said. “The system is working as it should.”
