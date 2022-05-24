Local homeschool students got the chance to showcase their artwork at Vantage Point Art Gallery Saturday evening.
Seven students had their art for display and for sale.
“These students are showcasing their work that they’ve done throughout the year in my class, and so most of them are acrylic and some of them are watercolor,” said teacher Lanie Vargas, an art instructor for eight years who also teaches at Vantage Point. “It’s just an opportunity for them to show they do and to show other people that are not connected to the homeschool community.”
Each student had their own take on why art is so important to them.
“Art is an expression of feeling that you can’t put into a different medium,” said Isabella Brinkman. “So, music is a certain expression of feeling that you can’t put on a canvas, and art is an expression of feelings you can’t put in a tune.”
“I love the journey of doing art; it takes time, and you get an awesome result,” said Grace Harris. “The journey is fun, and the result is even more fun.”
For many of the students, it was the first time their art had been in a gallery, and it was a new experience having a larger audience view their art.
“This is my first art gallery, and I feel like my stuff should be shown,” said Alycia Flowers. “It may not be the best, but I did my best, and that is what it should be.”
The students, while albeit a bit nervous, were all excited people were interested in their work and their passion.
“I think art really does impact the children, and I want to teach the kids to find the joy in art,” said Vargas. “We live in a really, really stressful time right now, and if art can just bring a little bit of joy into their life, I feel like it’s really worth it, and so that’s kind of what we’re doing here: spreading the joy.”
