The fields for the March 2022 primaries are coming together.
While Cooke County Democrats have yet to announce their slate for the March 1 election, 15 Republicans are chasing nine local offices.
There are four contested GOP races, with another five incumbents running unopposed. The Cooke County offices up for grabs include:
County Judge — John Roane, Leon Klement and Steve Starnes;
County Court at Law — John H. Morris and Lynn Switzer;
District Clerk — Marci A. Gilbert;
County Clerk — Pam Harrison;
County Treasurer — Patty Brennan;
County Commissioner Precinct 2 — Jason M. Snuggs;
County Commissioner Precinct 4—John Metzler, Jeremy Jay Bayer and Matt Sicking; Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 — John J. “Jody” Henry;
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2—Carroll L. Johnson and Bradley “Brad” Mitchell.
There are legislative seats on the ballot as well. Republicans candidates for the newly-redrawn House District 68 seat include incumbent David Spiller and challengers Mark Middleton and Craig Carter. Thus far, it appears incumbent Drew Springer of Muenster is the sole Republican running for the State Senate District 30 seat.
Other state offices on the ballot will include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, State Board of Education Member-District 12, and judicial races for the Texas Supreme Court, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, and Texas Second District Court of Appeals.
The only Federal race on the ballot in 2022 will be for a representative in the U. S. Congress. Cooke County will vote as part of Congressional District 26, as a result of the most recent round of redistricting.
For more information about Cooke County’s GOP and links to resources about the primary, go to www.cookegop.com, or contact County Chair Chris McNamara at chair@cookegop.com or 940-665-8683. Follow CookeTXGOP on Facebook for updates.
