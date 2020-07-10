A fifth staffer at the Gainesville State School has tested positive for the coronavirus and a dozen youth have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman said Friday, July 10.
A female staff member tested positive for the virus Tuesday, July 7, TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany said. Information about her condition wasn’t available, he said, but he added she had not been on campus since June 19.
As of midday Friday, no new cases have been found this week among youth incarcerated at the state juvenile facility. However, 12 of the 13 youth who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered, Sweany said, and were medically cleared to return from medical quarantine to their regular dorms.
“We are incredibly grateful for that,” Sweany said, noting that leaves one active case among youth at the state school.
The first employee to test positive for the coronavirus was reported by the TJJD on May 19. That person is no longer with the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678. Three others tested positive June 24, June 26 and July 1.
Gainesville State School has 109 incarcerated youth and 257 employees, though “the day-to-day number is much lower,” Sweany said of the staff count.
The agency announced in late June that it would begin testing all youth and staff at its five secure facilities, which includes Gainesville. The state of Texas is paying for the testing, which consists of a mouth swab, and teams from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will provide training and assistance for TJJD staff to administer the tests.
Testing for Gainesville, including drive-thru testing, is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 13-14, Sweany said this week.
