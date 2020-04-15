The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service recently launched two new web tools allowing quick registration for stimulus checks for those who didn’t use direct deposit for a tax refund last year or who haven’t filed a tax return.
Get My Payment
A tool called “Get My Payment” will show the projected date when a deposit has been scheduled, similar to the “Where’s My Refund tool” many taxpayers are already familiar with.
Get My Payment also allows people a chance to provide their bank information. People who did not use direct deposit on their last tax return will be able to input information to receive the payment by direct deposit into their bank account, expediting receipt.
The online application at irs.gov requires a few pieces of information for taxpayers to obtain the status of a payment and, where needed, provide their bank account information. Having a copy of the most recent tax return can help speed the process.
For taxpayers to track the status of their payment, this feature will show taxpayers the payment amount, scheduled delivery date by direct deposit or paper check and if a payment hasn’t been scheduled. They will need to enter basic information including Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address used on their tax return.
Taxpayers needing to add their bank account information to speed receipt of their payment will also need to provide the following additional information: Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018; the refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return; and bank account type, account and routing numbers.
Get My Payment cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery. To help protect against potential fraud, the tool also does not allow people to change bank account information already on file with the IRS.
For non-filers
The “Non-filers: Enter Payment Info” tool is at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.
The tool, developed in partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, provides a free and easy option designed for people who don't have a return filing obligation, including those with too little income to file.
For those who don't normally file a tax return, visit IRS.gov, and look for "Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here." Then provide basic information including Social Security number, name, address and dependents. The IRS will use that information to confirm eligibility and calculate and send an Economic Impact Payment. Using the tool to get your payment will not result in any taxes being owed. Entering bank or financial account information will allow the IRS to deposit a payment directly in the account. Otherwise, the payment will be mailed.
Anyone who hasn’t filed a 2018 or 2019 return because they are under the normal income limits for filing a tax return can use the non-filer tool. That may include single filers who made under $12,200 and married couples making less than $24,400 in 2019.
Veterans beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients can either use the non-filer tool now or wait as the IRS continues to review automatic payment options.
Social Security, SSDI and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries with qualifying dependents will automatically receive $1,200 Economic Impact Payments. Recipients who have qualifying children under age 17 may use the non-filer tool to claim the $500 payment per child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.